California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,867 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $36.23 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMR. B. Riley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

