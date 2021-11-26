California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,872 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cass Information Systems worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 630.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,176 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $624.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.