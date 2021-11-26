Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ opened at $25.24 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.