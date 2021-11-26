Campbell Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 373,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.4% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $157.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.