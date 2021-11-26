Campbell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PEP opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

