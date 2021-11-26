Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,060 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,610,000 after buying an additional 1,048,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $56.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

