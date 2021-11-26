Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CAMT opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. Camtek has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $10,374,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

