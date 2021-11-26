Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BADFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.