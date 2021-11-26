Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $12.53 per share for the year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.22.

NYSE:CM opened at $117.64 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 258.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,222,000 after acquiring an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $12,345,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

