Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down C$3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$170.89. 68,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,224. The company has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$192.57. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$159.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.