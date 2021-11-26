Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $151.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $146.29 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

