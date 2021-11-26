Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PYPL stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

