Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.75 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,337 shares of company stock worth $171,832. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

