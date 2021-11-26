Canton Hathaway LLC Buys Shares of 99 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $558.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.00 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.