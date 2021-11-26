Canton Hathaway LLC Has $34,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

