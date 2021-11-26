Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $37,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

