Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 893,139 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 630,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

