Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.10% of Tapestry worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after buying an additional 343,914 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of TPR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

