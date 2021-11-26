Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 183.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.62. 23,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,738. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

