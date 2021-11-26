Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 313,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The stock has a market cap of $472.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

