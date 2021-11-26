Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. 28,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,307. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

