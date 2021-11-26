Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $5.90 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

SJM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.01. 9,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,051. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

