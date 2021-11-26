Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases 2,049 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

