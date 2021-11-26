Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases 5,143 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after buying an additional 402,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after buying an additional 889,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of KEY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.