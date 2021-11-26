Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $377,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.46. 148,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.41 and its 200 day moving average is $404.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.