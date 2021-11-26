Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Annexon, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Annexon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.28). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06).

ANNX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.43. Annexon has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Annexon by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.