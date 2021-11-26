Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

NYSE PAGS opened at $27.75 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.