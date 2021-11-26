Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

