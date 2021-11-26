Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

