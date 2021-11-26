Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,745 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

