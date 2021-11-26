Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $269.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

