Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $167.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.