Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

