Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of BXP opened at $118.11 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,701 shares of company stock worth $9,917,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

