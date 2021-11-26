Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

Shares of Square stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.36 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

