Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,847,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $26.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.