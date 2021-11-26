Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Fortinet by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,234 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

