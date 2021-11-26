Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Expro Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Expro Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Expro Group stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.