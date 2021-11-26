Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Shares of COF traded down $8.84 on Friday, reaching $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.