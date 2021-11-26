CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 68,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 662,861 shares.The stock last traded at $43.30 and had previously closed at $41.82.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 32.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 209,791 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

