CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.33. CareMax shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 462 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMAX. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. On average, analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

