Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

CENTA stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

