Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nov 26th, 2021

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.13).

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday.

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.45. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.



