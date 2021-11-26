Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.13).

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday.

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.45. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

