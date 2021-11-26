Centrica’s (CNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 66.76 ($0.87) on Monday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

