Centrica’s (CNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Nov 26th, 2021

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 66.76 ($0.87) on Monday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

