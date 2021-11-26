CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

GIB opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

