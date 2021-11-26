Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of OptimizeRx worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 365.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 72.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $979,569.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,076 shares of company stock worth $11,814,526. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.