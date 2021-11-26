Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

