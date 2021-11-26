Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $535.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.