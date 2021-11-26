Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,707 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of SOC Telemed worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

TLMD opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.14.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

