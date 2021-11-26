Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Newpark Resources worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 419,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE NR opened at $3.00 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

